Dissident site claims Turkish military hatched plan in 2016 to invade Greece

The Turkish opposition website Nordic Monitor this week posted what it called a top-secret plan by the Turkish military to invade Greece, with the plan dated to June 13, 2014.

Ostensibly given a code name of "Caka Bey", the name of a Seljuk Turk warlord of the late 11th century, the plan is possibly still active, according to the site, which is run by well-known Turkish dissident Abdullah Bozkurt.

According to the site, the classified documents related to the Turkish plan were inadvertently leaked during a prosecutorial investigation in the wake of the 2016 coup against the Erdogan government.