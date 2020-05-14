Mitsotakis: Greek tourism season as of July 1; 'we want greater share of much smaller pie'

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said his government's planning envisions a tourism season for the eastern Mediterranean country beginning on July 1, as coronavirus restrictions - both in Greece and the rest of Europe - are gradually being lifted.

The biggest concern in Greece in the post-lockdown period is how and to what extent the all-important summer holiday season will be salvaged, as tourism and travel comprise an imperative portion of the economy.

Speaking to some 500 executives and analysts of the Boston Consulting Group, via teleconference, Mitsotakis said the challenge for the tourism sector in Greece during the current, pandemic-battered year, is to acquire a bigger share of a much smaller "market pie".

He also promised that a privatization program will continue unabated, while pointing to a need for an acceleration of investment in a "green economy".

Mitsotakis and his center-right New Democracy (ND) swept to power last July on a staunchly pro-business, pro-market platform, after four and a half years of a leftist SYRIZA government.