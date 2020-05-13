Public health units again converge on central Greece settlement due to Covid-19 outbreak; 2 recent irregular migrants also test positive

A major operation by public health and civil defense authorities was underway at a gypsy camp just outside the central Greek city of Larissa, after several instances of the coronavirus were confirmed, more than a month after a similar outbreak at the same settlement.

Police accompanied by public health units, who arrived to conduct tests on as many local residents as possible.

In media reports refer to up to 70 confirmed coronavirus infections after scores of people attended a funeral of a Covid-19 victim.

Meanwhile, two foreign nationals that arrived aboard a migrant boat last week on the eastern Aegean island of Lesvos (Mytilene) have also tested positive for the Covid-19 virus. The pair have been quarantined with a group of would-be asylum seekers and illegal migrants that disembarked from the opposite Turkish coast over the recent period - after a "lockdown" was in place and stepped up measures taken to dissuade foreign nationals from trying to land on Greek territory, in a bid to reach other preferred destinations in central and western Europe.