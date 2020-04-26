Survey Greece: Nearly half of respondents say they'll take summer vacation

Roughly half of the respondents queried in a latest survey in Greece said they are planning to take summer vacations this year, ostensibly after strict coronavirus-related restrictions are relaxed or lifted completely.

According to an Internet survey by the marketing lab at the University of Macedonia, 47 percent of respondents who said they planned to take a holiday said they would do so in August (65 percent).

As expected, 90 percent of those that answered in the affirmative said they would stay in the country for their vacation, with hotels topped the preference for lodgings (46 percent).

Of the 19 percent of respondents that answered that they will not take a holiday at any time in 2020, 36 percent of those cited a lack of money; 32 percent blamed the coronavirus and 22 percent cited an increased work load.