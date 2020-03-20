10th coronavirus-linked death in Greece; schools shut until at least April 10

Friday was the worst day so far in terms of Covid-19-related deaths in Greece, with four patients dying from the virus, bringing the death toll to 10 in the east Mediterranean country. All of the fatal instances of coronavirus infection in Greece have involved people with underlying health problems, and most of the victims were elderly people.

The total number of confirmed infections reached nearly 500, with 31 new instances reported in the last 24 hours.

In a related development, the relevant education ministry said schools will not open in the country until at least April 10.