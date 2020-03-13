Restaurants, cafes and bars ordered shut in Greece for next 15 days over Covid-19 virus; 190 confirmed cases

Confirmed Covid-19 cases in Greece reached 190 on Friday, with the government taking even more drastic steps to prevent a northern Italy-like outbreak, ordering malls, restaurants, bars and cafes closed for 15 days.

The order excludes food deliveries and take out. Archaeological sites, libraries, social clubs, museums, beauty salons, barber shops, and even betting parlors.

The development comes after 73 new cases were confirmed in just 24 hours.

As expected, pharmacies, super markets and other retail shops will remain open.

More than two dozen remain remain hospitalized in critical condition, while one coronavirus fatality was recorded this week.

The 66-year-old man had visited Israel, the West Bank and Sinai earlier this month.

Additionally, five arrests were made on Friday of instructors at private tutorial schools, three in the northern town of Grevena, and another in the northwest city of Ioannina. The fifth arrest involves a private tutorial in a residence.