Investments on the forefront during Greek PM's visit to Saudi, UAE

By G. Kampourakis

gkamp@naftemporiki.gr



Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and a small coterie of top ministers arrived in the Arabian peninsula over the weekend for a round of high-profile meetings with the leaderships of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, with the primary goal being an attraction of investments to the recovering EU member-state.

The backdrop of the official visits is, according to reports, is to feel out Riyadh's and Abu Dhabi's position on increasing Turkish provocations in the eastern Mediterranean, North Africa and the wider Middle East.

Mitsotakis is accompanied by the development minister, the deputy foreign minister for economic diplomacy, the national security adviser, his top economic adviser and the deputy director of the prime minister's diplomatic office.

Besides attracting more FDIs, the Greek side wants to promote Greece-based construction contractors and suppliers vying for major projects in the two countries.