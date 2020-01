Demand for a 15-year Greek bond issue, which will mature in February 2035, was deemed as highly satisfactory by the country Public Debt Management Agency (PDMA), which floated the issue on Tuesday after it was confirmed a day earlier.

Offers exceeded 17.5 billion euros, with the yield reaching roughly 2 percent - mid- swaps +165 basis points.

PDMA aims to drain two to 2.5 billion euros from the markets with a record-low yield.