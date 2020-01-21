Hellenic Gaming Commission unanimously rejects casino bid by Hard Rock Int'l

By T. Igoumenidi

Greece's gaming commission this week announced a unanimous decision to reject a binding offer by Hard Rock International for an Integrated Resort and Casino (IRC) at the Helleniko property development site in coastal southeast Athens.

The decision, widely expected and repeatedly cited by local media, means that a rival offer by a consortium comprised of Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment and Gek Terna was accepted, in principle, confirming equally ubiquitous press reports over the recent period. ATHEX-listed Gek Terna is one of the biggest construction companies in Greece.

In another unanimous decision, the gaming commission's (HGC) board also unanimously decided that there is no conflict of interest regarding a legal adviser hired for the tender process, as Hard Rock has maintained.