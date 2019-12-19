Govt eyes June 2020 deadline for binding offers for Egnatia tollway

By T. Igoumenidi

tigoum@naftemporiki.gr

The government on Wednesday again signaled its intent to complete the privatization of the Egnatia tollway next year, with a deadline for binding offers set for June 26, 2020, a date set in cooperation with the country's privatization agency (HRADF).

An announcement by the relevant infrastructure ministry said the period until June is sufficient to resolve all outstanding issues regarding a concession contract.

The ministry added that all planned tolls on the motorway running across the breadth of northern Greece will be ready and in operation by May 2020.

Privatization of the highway, running from the land border with Turkey in the east to the port of Igoumenitsa on the Ionian Sea in the west, is a memorandum bailout obligation dating to 2017, a condition approved by the then SYRIZA government.