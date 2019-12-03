Pupils in Greece score below average in OECD's Pisa education evaluation survey

Scores by pupils in Greece continued to hover well below the average in the OECD's PISA program, which evaluates global education in the developed world every three years, as results for 2018 were released this week.

Pupils in China and Singapore continued to lead worldwide, with Estonia, nearly three years after the collapse of the Soviet Union and its post-WWII independence, leads in Europe.

Pupils in Greece scored 457 in the text comprehension category, with the OECD average being 487; 451 points in mathematics to the OECD average, and, 452 points by pupils in Greece to an OECD average of 489 points.