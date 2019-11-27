Commission to return Greece to list of 'marketable risk' countries, as of New Year

By N. Bellos

nbellos@naftemporiki.gr

A further indication of the Greek economy's return to "normalcy" came on Tuesday, with the EU Commission deciding, as of Jan. 1, 2020, to return Greece to a list of “marketable risk” countries for short-term export credits insurance.

According to a statement, “...as of 1 January 2020, short-term export credit risks towards Greece will be considered as marketable to be covered by private insurers."

The move comes seven years after Greece was taken off the list, and reportedly takes into consideration the country's implementation of reforms demanded by and agreed to with eurozone creditors after the third and last bailout ended in August 2018.