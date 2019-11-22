Greek govt promises 'one-code-for-all' in bid to squash bureaucratic 'red tape'

A relevant digital governance minister this week announced a set of measures aimed to "slain" the "Hydra" of ubiquitous Greek bureaucratic "red tape", saying a decision has been signed so that citizens present their particulars (name, date of birth, address etc) only once to a public authority - with the information subsequently shared between public entities, instead of being obliged to present the latter at every instance.

According to minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis, the goal is one and singular numerical code per citizen, i.e. a Greek "social security number", instead of the current condition where a citizen/taxpayer has three and four primary numbers.

Use of the "omni-code" for electronic transactions is also envisioned, with the process to begin next year and be completed over two years, according to a timetable announced by the government.