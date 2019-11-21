Greek mobile phone, Internet provider Wind on selling block

By T. Igoumenidi

tigoum@naftemporiki.gr

Three to four international investment funds, according to reports, have expressed an interest for Wind Hellas, of the three mobile phone and Internet providers in Greece.

The same reports hold that Wind's two primary shareholders are will commence the process to sell the company, with non-binding bids requested by Dec. 11, although such a deadline has not been confirmed by the telecoms provider.

Developments at Wind, which along with DT subsidiary Cosmote and Vodafone dominate Greece's mobile phone and Internet service sector, accelerated after the completion of a bond deal worth 525 million euros.

Afterwards, Wind's two main shareholders, Golden Tree Asset Management and Cyrus Capital Partners, which together control 94.9 percent of the company, clearly announced that they would consider selling the company.