Greece, China to sign another 16 bilateral agreements to boost investment, trade; Xi Jinping in Athens

A total of 16 agreements between Athens and Beijing were signed on Monday in the Greek capital, with the primary main aim to further attract investments to thrice bailed-out Greece from China, among others, during the ongoing visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to the country and his high-level meetings with Greek leadership.

Other specific deals include a major investment plan for the Cosco-run Piraeus Port Authority, funneling more Greek farm products to the Chinese market, and closer ties in other fields, including judicial cooperation.

According to government sources, the agreements include:

1. A treaty for the extradition of wanted persons

2. A list of Key Projects within the Cooperation Framework 2020-2022

3. A memorandum of Understanding to promote bilateral investment cooperation between the Development and Investment Ministry and the Ministry of Commerce of China

4. A protocol between the Rural Development and Food Ministry and the General Customs Administration of China on the export of saffron

5. A protocol on the export of kiwi fruit from Greece to China between the Rural Development and Food Ministry and the General Customs Administration of China

6. Memorandum of Understanding on Broadcasting, Electronic and Audiovisual Media between the General Secretariat of Communication and Information of Greece and the National Broadcasting Authority of China

7. Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the field of sports between the Culture and Sports Ministry and the Chinese Federation of People with Disabilities

8. Memorandum of Understanding between Greece's civil aviation authorities and the People's Republic of China

9. Agreement on the establishment of the Center for Chinese Studies between the Chinese Academy of Social Studies and the Ekaterini Laskaridis Foundation

10. Agreement between the Confucius Institute of China and the University of Thessaly, Greece, to establish a Confucius Institute department in the Greek university

11. Memorandum of Understanding for the successful implementation of the COSCO Master Plan in Piraeus

12. Announcement on the establishment of a Bank of China branch in Athens

13. Announcement on the establishment of a Representative Office of the Bank of Industry and Commerce of China in Athens

14. Agreement to express interest in the project of the electricity grid interconnection between mainland Greece and Crete

15. Cooperation agreement for the creation of the MINOS 50MW project in Crete

16. A series of financing contracts for construction works in the port of Piraeus.