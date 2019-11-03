Missing NZ woman located 40 nm from where she went missing aboard a kayak off Folegandros

Sunday, 03 November 2019 13:13
UPD:19:19
neakriti.gr
A- A A+

A missing 45-year-old New Zealand woman was found in good health some 40 nautical miles southwest of the Cyclades isle of Folegandros on Sunday morning, more than 24 hours after she had gone missing while attempting to reach the aforementioned island with a sailboat's kayak.

The woman is on a sailing holiday in the central Aegean with her husband. Their sailboat was anchored off Folegandros, when the woman attempted to row towards the isle's Agali Bay to purchase provisions.

The woman was being transported to Irakleio, Crete by a coast guard patrol boat.

Προτεινόμενα για εσάς

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής.

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2019 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Όροι χρήσης και πολιτική απορρήτου|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών