Zaev: Failure to receive accession talks date endangers Prespa agreement

The prime minister of recently renamed North Macedonia, Zoran Zaev, this week bemoaned the fact that opposition by at least three EU members, most notably France, to a date for commencement of accession negotiations may possible threaten the landmark Prespa agreement - which essentially christened the land-locked south Balkan country.

In an interview with Euronews, the North Macedonia premier pointed to specific articles in the bilateral (with Greece) but internationally binding agreement dealing with the opening of EU negotiation accession.

While qualifying that his government did not expect an immediate membership to the Union, nevertheless a "yes" by all 28 member-states would have served as an incentive for both North Macedonia and Albania to "follow the right path".

Zaev also cancelled his planned participation at the 4th European Union-Arab World Summit in Athens on Tuesday, where he was reportedly scheduled to also meet separately with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.