Govt cites preliminary deal to finally give expatriate Greeks right to vote from abroad

The relevant interior minister on Tuesday evening announced an agreement, in principle, between political parties in Greece's 300-deputy Parliament to allow Greek citizens on current election rolls the right to vote from abroad, with initial reports claiming that the government calculated that it will collect the votes of 200 MPs - the threshold needed to pass the specific legislation.

According to minister Takis Theodorikakos, the four main points in the preliminary agreement include the provision that ballots cast from abroad will be counted in the general vote tally.

The votes will be counted for the election of state deputies, with the number of the latter possibly increased to 15, from the current 12.

Rather than a letter vote framework, which the center-right government wanted, ballot boxes will be set up in embassies, consulates and other Greek government-owed institutions abroad.

Finally, another critical provision will be that eligible votes must have lived in Greece for at least two years over the last 35 years.