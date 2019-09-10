Margaritis Schinas appointed as new Commission VP

Tuesday, 10 September 2019 15:55
UPD:16:01
EU/Etienne Ansotte/Etienne Ansotte
A- A A+

Former EU Commission spokesman Margaritis Schinas, Greece's nominee for the new EU executive, has been appointed as its vice-president, following a decision on Tuesday by European Commission President-elect Ursula von der Leyen.

Officially, his portfolio will cover "protection of the European way of life".

On his Twitter account, he later wrote: "Thrilled to be nominated as VP for Protecting our Way of Life covering #migration, #security, #employment, #education. Ready to get down to work & looking forward to discussing with @Europarl_EN about how we can translate our political priorities into real results for Europeans."

Προτεινόμενα για εσάς

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής.

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2019 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Όροι χρήσης και πολιτική απορρήτου|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών