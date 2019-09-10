Margaritis Schinas appointed as new Commission VP

Former EU Commission spokesman Margaritis Schinas, Greece's nominee for the new EU executive, has been appointed as its vice-president, following a decision on Tuesday by European Commission President-elect Ursula von der Leyen.

Officially, his portfolio will cover "protection of the European way of life".

On his Twitter account, he later wrote: "Thrilled to be nominated as VP for Protecting our Way of Life covering #migration, #security, #employment, #education. Ready to get down to work & looking forward to discussing with @Europarl_EN about how we can translate our political priorities into real results for Europeans."