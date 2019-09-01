Mitsotakis to Observer: Athens will ask for loaning of Parthenon Marbles amid 2021 series of events

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis referred to the "loaning" of the Parthenon Marbles - 14 friezes or metopes - from the British Museum in London to Greece on the occasion of the 200th anniversary of the Greek War of Independence, celebrated in 2021.

In an interview with the Observer, Mitsotakis - who assumed Greece's helm in July following a general election - said he'll make the request to new British PM Boris Johnson, saying the timing is now excellent for such a development.

The statement comes after French President Emmanuel Macron last week acquiesced to a request by Mitsotakis that a sole Parthenon frieze on display at the Louvre be temporarily returned to Athens for the 2021 commemorations, and in return for an exhibition at the same renowned museum of Classical Greek artifacts that have never been displayed outside the country.