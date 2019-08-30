Cosco-led Piraeus Port Authority submits revised master plan; worth 800 mln€

By L. Karageorgos

lkar@naftemporiki.gr

A revised master plan by the Cosco-managed Piraeus Port Authority was tabled on Friday for review by a shipping ministry ports committee in the coming period.

The revised master plan, which according to the port authority is valued at 800 million euros, comes after a flurry of discussions and meetings between its management and the new Mitsotakis government, as well as with regional municipal authorities and chamber officials.

The highlights of the draft master plan include the construction of a new container pier (330 million euros) and a duty-free model shopping arcade next to the cruise ship terminal (rather than an outright shopping mall open to all consumers), but without the ship-repair and shipyard projects that Chinese multinational Cosco included in its first master plan.