Greek shipping fleet's transport capacity more than doubles since 2008; global first place retained

The transport capacity of the Greek-controlled fleet multiplied over the 2007-2018 period, according to the Union of Greek Shipowners, which noted that the fleet increased from 170 million dwt to more than 389.68 million dwt in 2018.

The figure means that Greek-controlled shipping retains first place in terms of transport capacity, slightly increasing its market share since 2008.

According to UGS, while the population of Greece corresponds to 0.15 of the global total, Greek-controlled shipping is the largest fleet in the world, or 21 percent of total transport capacity. In absolute terms, nearly 5,000 vessels - above 1,000 gt - also comprise the biggest chunk of the global fleet, as of 2018.

More than half (53 percent) of the EU's shipping fleet is also Greek-controlled.