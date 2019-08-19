French presidency: Investments, east Med on agenda of Thursday's Macron-Mitsotakis meeting

The French presidency on Monday confirmed that French President Emmanuel Macron will receive Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis at the Palais de l'Élysée on Thursday for a discussion on all European and bilateral, as well as issues affecting the eastern Mediterranean.

"Greece has been at the side of Greece during the crisis, and from now on to accompany growth and investments ... It is significant for the European Union and the region to boost this political, economic and strategic cooperation," the French presidency said, in a statement.

Mitsotakis' arrival in Paris will mark is his second official visit as prime minister, with the first being to Cyprus.

At the end of the month, he is scheduled to meet with Angela Merkel in Berlin, followed with a visit to The Hague in early September for a meeting with his counterpart Mark Rutte.

The Greek side, by all accounts, aims to focus on reforms and privatizations that the new Mitsotakis wants to push forth, a long-standing demand by the country's institutional creditors and a standing pledge by the now ruling New Democracy (ND) during the campaign season up to the run-up of the July general election.