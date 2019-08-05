Study: 40 new hotel units in Athens over first 7-months of 2019

Monday, 05 August 2019 15:15
UPD:15:18
By A. Tsimplakis
Atsimp@naftemporiki.gr

Only one of four new dwellings that were inaugurated in Athens over the first seven months of 2019 are in hotel units, according to a report by the consulting firm GBR.

Specifically, 40 new units opened, with all categories and types includes, such as traditional hotels or even short-term suites outside the usual "star system".

Based on figures collected by "N", 10 new hotels opened in the greater Athens area, of which three are in the so-called "5-star" category; five 4-star units and two 3-star hotels. Four new units opened during the same period in 2018.

The biggest new hotel that opened in the Jan-July period in greater Athens is the five-star Coco Mat Athens BC, with 94 rooms, followed by the four-star Styles Athens Routes and the Wyndham Athens Residence, both offering 89 rooms each.

A total of 665 hotels operate in Athens, with 32,801 rooms, of which 36 (6,544 rooms) being in the five-star category.

According to GBR, another 20 confirmed projects for new hotels and 2,000 rooms are on the horizon.

