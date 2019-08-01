Minister: No new deadline extension for Helleniko casino concession; Mohegan, Hard Rock Int'l in the running

The relevant development and investments minister on Thursday again engaged in an "ad hoc" initiative to jump-start the delay-plagued Helleniko privatization, this time meeting with two investment schemes interested in assuming the gaming resort concession at the coastal southeast Athens site.

In statements to reporters, outspoken Minister Adonis Georgiadis first said no new extension to a deadline for binding offers for the concession should be given, with the latest deadline set for Sept. 30, 2019.

He added: "Without the tender for the casino the investment at Helleniko cannot proceed."

At the same time, he said his ministry's leadership on Wednesday met with representatives of the two US-based companies that have shown a distinct interest in the integrated resort casino concession, namely, Mohegan and Hard Rock International. According to the same reports, interest by Caesar's and Malaysia-based Genting has waned.