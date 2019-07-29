Ex-police guard handed 13-year sentence in Grigoropoulos shooting; concerns over early parole prospect

An ex-special police guard had his intentional homicide jail term reduced to a mere 13 years on Monday, immediately after the same mixed jurist-juror appellate court in the central city of Lamia unanimously upheld his first instance conviction for gunning down a 16-year-old Athens teen in December 2008.

The decision means that Epamidondas Korkoneas is now eligible for parole, with critics of the previous leftist Tsipras government angrily blaming last-minute revisions last month by the latter as allowing for the prospect of early release of dangerous felons, such as defendants convicted of intentional homicide.

The 13-year sentence, downgraded from a previous life in prison term, resulted, among others, from the court acknowledging the defendant’s previous “clean record” as a mitigating circumstance.  

The new sentence generated heated objections and condemnation on the part of attorneys representing the victim’s family members, with former Parliament president Zoe Konstantopoulou, a trial attorney, promising recourse to the Supreme Court to rescind the lower sentence.  

Korkoneas admitted to aiming and firing a single round on the evening of Dec. 6, 2008 during a controversial patrol in the central Athens district of Exarchia. The victim, Alexandros Grigoropoulos, was hit in the chest by the round and died at the scene.

The incident sparked wide-spread demonstrations, and even violent rioting, in central Athens and other cities.

