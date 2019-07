The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) on Tutesday announced that Greece will benefit from the first 10 million-euro factoring facility in the country, with funding to Piraeus Factoring under the Trade Facilitation Programme (TFP).

The funding aims to fund Piraeus Bank's factoring subsidiary in support Greek (SMEs) and entities engaged in domestic and international trade.

Piraeus Factoring S.A.'s annual turnover exceeding two billion euros.