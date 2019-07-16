More than 14K lightning strikes over Ionian Sea, western Greece on Tues.

Another particularly intense storm front passed through Greece on Tuesday, this time affecting the Ionian islands and western mainland Greece, with thunderstorms and gale force winds reported.

A freak storm last week in northern Halkidiki prefecture claimed the life of seven people, all foreign tourists.

The intense thunder storms generated more than 14,000 lightning strikes in the Ionian and western Greece up until 8 p.m. (18.00 GMT), according to the "Zeus" lightning tracking system fielded by the National Observatory of Athens.