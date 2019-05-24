Politico opinion poll: ND at 35.08%, SYRIZA at 26.49%

One of the last opinion poll results announced before a legal ban - in effect 24 hours before polling stations open for Sunday's European Parliament election - on Friday shows New Democracy (ND) party fielding a 8.2-percentage point lead over SYRIZA.

The results, posted on the Politico website, are derived from statistical data from national opinion polls in the country held over the recent period.

Center-right ND is forecast at 35.08 percent (nine seats), to 26.49 percent for SYRIZA (seven seats).

KINAL is shown at 6.8 percent (two seats), just ahead of Golden Dawn at 6.3 percent (two seats), and finally, the Communist Party (KKE) at 5.85 percent (one seat).