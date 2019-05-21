Nearly 2K applications in first day of e-platform fielding applications to settle arrears to tax bureau

Roughly 3,000 applications were filed on Tuesday via a new e-platform by taxpayers wishing to settle arrears to the Greek tax bureau, on the first day of its operation.

Nearly 20,000 unique users also surveyed the specific website in its first few hours of operation.

The electronic platform debuted on Tuesday afternoon, and will accept applications up until June 28, although the possibility of an extension is likely.

A recently passed law envisions a reduction in fines and compound interest tacked on to arrears, ranging from 10 percent to 100 percent, depending on the lump sum to be paid off and the number of installment selected.

If an application - by a business or individual taxpayer - is accepted, and paymetn conditions are met, then obligatory collection measures (i.e. court-ordered seizures of deposits, assets) are suspended. Additionally, the tax bureau will release blocked bank deposits.