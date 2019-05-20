Athens improved, but still in low 34th place on Deutsche Bank's quality of life index

An annual Deutsche Bank survey shows the quality of life index for Athens still lacking, compared to other European metropolises, but nevertheless improved from recent years.

The survey gauges remuneration rates, cost of living, security, health care, environmental quality and purchasing power in the world's biggest cities.

One negative finding for Athens is the high cost of fuel, among the priciest in the world, as well as the price of high-end smart phones.

"Don't lose or break your iPhone while vacationing in Greece," is the warning by DB.

Athens comes in at 34th place out of 56 cities surveyed worldwide, up four spots from 2018's standings. Top spot is held by Zurich, followed by Wellington NZ, Copenhagen, Edinburgh and Vienna.

