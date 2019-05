Greece-based Seajets has officially welcomed the latest addition to its fast ferry fleet, with the WorldChampion Jet already serving the Piraeus-Syros-Mykonos-Naxos-Santorini route since late April 2019.

A relevant ceremony was held on Wednesday in Piraeus.

WorldChampion Jet has reached a top speed of 47.7 knots (88.3 km/h; 54.9 mph) in February 2000.

naftemporiki.gr