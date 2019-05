Fraport Greece on Friday reported an increase in passenger traffic at the 14 regional airports it manages around the country at 7.2 percent, compared with the same month in 2018, or 1.43 million passengers in absolute terms.

Over the first four months of the year, the increase was 7.8 percent, reaching 3.35 million passengers, on the back of more international flights (13.1 percent) and a more modest hike in domestic flights, by 3.4 percent, compared to the Jan-Apr 2018 period.