Greece submits candidacy for re-election to IMO category A council for 2019-20 period

Wednesday, 24 April 2019 23:12
Greece has submitted a national candidacy for its re-election to the International Maritime Organization's (IMO) category A council for the upcoming 2019-2020 biennium.

Current category A members are PR China, Greece, Italy, Japan, Norway, Panama, the Republic of Korea, the Russian Federation, the United Kingdom and the United States.

The election process will take place at the 31st IMO assembly in London in late November to early December 2019.

Greece is a founding member of the IMO and has traditionally been elected to the category A council.

