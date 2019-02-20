'Anti-state' protesters target appellate court complex in Athens

Wednesday, 20 February 2019
Some 30 people burst into the Athens appellate courts building's upper floors in the Greek capital at around 11:25 a.m. (09.25 GMT) on Wednesday, throwing leaflets and then fleeing. The leaflets reportedly featured "anti-state" content, with the incident being latest "antifa-like" intervention by so-called "anarchist collectives".

Fourteen people were detained, according to reports.

The multi-storey court complex, sandwiched between the Supreme Court building on Alexandras Avenue and the new first instance-district court buildings, is guarded by a permanent police detail. The building's facade sustained extensive damages from a car bomb detonated by an urban terrorist group several years ago.

