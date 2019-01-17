Greek shipping interests now focused on attracting more young people from Greece to sector

By A. Tsimplakis

atsimp@naftemporiki.gr

Efforts to recruit even greater numbers of young Greeks to merchant shipping, decades after the sector’s “golden era” at the time witnessed thousands of Greek nationals active at every level of the sector, continue at a stepped up pace.

It’s one of a handful of issues broached at every shipping-related venue, forum and even informal receptions.

Union of Greek Shipowners’ (UGS) President Theodore Veniamis, for instance, during his recent address at the Marine Chamber of Greece, said Greek officers and lower ranked crewmembers, beyond the capabilities they have, should also be “competitive”.

On his part, well-known ship-owner Capt. Panagiotis Tsakos told audience members at the annual Union of Masters & Mates of the Greek Merchant Marine that the maritime tradition must be maintained in the country. He said he was not referring to the four, five or six Greek officers aboard any random Greek-owned vessel, but to the entire crew.

Moreover, he said the target group that Greek shipping wants to attract are young people under the age of 30 who are now without a job, and in many cases still living with their parents.

He added that people in this target target can become junior officers and even electricians or boatswains.

In response to standing criticism, especially by unions and certain political quarters in the country, of so-called “Filipino rates”, a derogatory term implying “Third World” wages, Capt. Tsakos reminded that low-ranking crews from the Philippines receive, on average, 1,400 euros per month, “a sum that in Greece today is considered high, based on the minimum salary paid on land, which doesn’t exceed 650 euros.”