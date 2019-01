An "electrical storm" was recorded over the eastern Aegean island of Samos on Sunday evening, with repeated lightning bolts and thunder impressively turning the night into day for brief moments.

ΜΑΝΏΛΗΣ ΘΡΆΒΑΛΟΣ/METEOGRAPHER

The storm was described by local photographer Manolis Thravalos on his Facebook page "Meteographer", which includes a timelapse video.

ΜΑΝΏΛΗΣ ΘΡΆΒΑΛΟΣ/METEOGRAPHER

Heavy rains accompanied the storm.