Tsipras, Vucic refer to restored rail links; Greek PM says Prespa agreement will boost ties

Plans for renewing and improving the rail connection between Greece and Serbia, via the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (fYRoM), was cited by both visiting Greek PM Alexis Tsipras and Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić in Belgrade on Friday during a joint press conference.

On his part, Tsipras again referred to the Prespa agreement, saying the latter will also help Athens and Belgrade enjoy even closer ties. He added that the land-locked one-time Yugoslav constituent state sandwiched between Greece and Serbia, fYRoM, can be transformed from a "grey zone" into a bridge between the latter.

In separate matter, Tsipras expressed his support to Belgrade over recent developments in Kosovo, while stressing that the recent imposition of punitive tariffs on Serbian products by the administration in Kosovo, as well as the proposed creation of an army by Pristina, are actions that destabilize the region.

"President Vučić is undertaking a difficult task, while Kosovo is throwing oil into the fire," Tsipras said, in using a Greek language metaphor.