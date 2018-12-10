45% tax on retroactively returned pension benefits to 110K beneficiaries

Monday, 10 December 2018 13:24
UPD:13:27
SOOC/Konstantinos Tsakalidis
A- A A+

Tax deductions of up to 45 percent will be imposed on pension benefits retroactively returned to more than 110,000 retirees this month - to beneficiaries that were remunerated with so-called special public administration pay scales during their employment, i.e. physicians, military and law enforcement officers, jurists and university lecturers, among others.  

According to a joint ministerial decision that was published in the government gazette on Friday,  the total figure for the retroactive return of benefits - cut by the first two bailout memorandums - will reach 425 million euros, whereas the net amount - the money actually reaching beneficiaries' pockets - will be 233.1 million euros.

The return of certain pension cuts to the specific pensioners emanates from a Council of State (CoS) ruling, with the leftist-rightist coalition government finally announcing the reimbursement only towards the end of 2018.

Προτεινόμενα για εσάς

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής.

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2018 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Οροι Χρήσης|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών