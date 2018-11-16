112 approved investment plans for Greek aquaculture, fisheries sector total 93.1 mln€

By D. Alexaki

Greece's relevant agriculture ministry has approved of 112 investment plans for aquaculture units around the country, with 60 different companies included, of which the "lion's share" is held by the Andromeda group, which also controls the Nireus and Selonda producers.

The latter trio of brands account for 47 investment plans, budgeted at 44.3 million euros, of which 13.7 million euros are state subsidies within the Operational Programme "Fisheries and Sea 2014-2020".

The national and EU participation in the approved investment plans reaches 30 percent.

The total 112 investment plans that have been approved have a budget of 93.1 million euros, of which 40 million euros will come from national and EU resources.