A promotion video for the Greek National Tourism Organization, entitled "Greece – A 365-day Destination", picked up the “People´s Choice Award" for the best tourism film 2018.

The award is bestowed based on an online voting competition by the International Committee of Tourism Film Festivals (CIFFT). The distinction was announced during the 30th Grand Prix CIFFT Circuit ceremony in Vienna on Monday.

The video is directed by Andonis Theocharis Kioukas and produced by the state-run Greek tourism.