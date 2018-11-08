Bloomberg broaches growing trend of Greek retirees choosing to live in Bulgaria, due to econ reasons

After "brain drain", which relates to the mass emigration of some of the recession-battered country's "best and brightest" for brighter economic "pastures", Bloomberg on Thursday touched on the phenomenon of Greek "pension expats", referring to increasing numbers of retirees country opting to live in neighboring Bulgaria, which has lower cost-of-living rates.

Press reports in the past have repeatedly alluded to the growing number of Greek seniors choosing to live permanently in the neighboring EU member-state, either permanently or on a semi-permanent basis.

The article in full:

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2018-11-08/greeks-retirees-head-to-bulgaria-to-make-pensions-go-further?srnd=markets-vp

