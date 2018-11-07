Russian ambassador in Athens reportedly cites interest in new natgas pipeline being extended to Greece

Greek Deputy Prime Minister Yannis Dragasakis on Wednesday received Russian ambassador to Greece Andrey Maslov at his office, with preparations for the Greek prime minister's official visit to Moscow and a related inter-ministerial meeting on Dec. 7 given as the reason for the meeting.

Beyond the ubiquitous references to "historically strong ties" between the two peoples and investment opportunities in Greece, a press release issued by Dragasakis' office said Amb. Maslov briefed the latter - who also holds the economy and development ministry - over progress of a natural gas pipeline, without specifying which one.

The same press release said a "second route will approach the Greek-Turkish border, with the Russian side interested in its continuation (to Greece), as long as it has the support of the European Union".

On his part, Dragasakis reportedly cited Athens' interest in the progress and prospect of the specific project.