Five commercial air carriers based, operate in Greece; 485 aircraft on Greek registry

Twenty-one aviation companies, with a total of 485 aircraft, are based and operate in Greece, according to figures released by the country's Civil Aviation Authority last week.

Most of the companies, according to 2017 figures, are small operators, owning and flying small aircraft for private use.

Five of the 21 are major commercial air carriers, namely, Aegean Airlines and its subsidiary, Olympic Air, Sky Express, Ellinair and Astra Airlines.

The authority divides carriers into two categories, the first being companies with aircraft of more than 10 tons in mass and with a capacity of up to 20 passengers and crew; and the second category exceeding those two figures. The first category includes 12 operators, and the second nine.

Of the 485 aircraft listed on the Greek registry, 119 are more than 20 tons each.