Significant increase in natgas transports on Greek grid in 2017

Transported natural gas via the national grid in Greece dramatically increased in 2017, compared to the previous year, according to figures released this week by the country's statistics authority (El.Stat).

Specifically, total imports of natural gas in 2017 exceeded 53.868 million MWh, up 20.4 percent from 2016. Total exports (deliveries) - natural gas transported to foreign markets via the Greek grid - increased by 20.3 percent (yoy), or 3.570 million MWh.

Total transportation work amounted to 719 million tonne-kilometres (Mtkm), an increase of 1.4 percent, compared to 2016.

Greece's national grid is managed by the state-run Gas Transmission System Operator S.A. (DESFA).