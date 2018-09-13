11 suitors for EPC portion of IGB connector pipeline project

By K. Deligiannis

Eleven construction or energy-related companies and consortia have expressed an interest in a connector natural gas pipeline between Greece and Bulgaria (IGB), with a relevant international tender covering the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) portion of the project.

The ICGB consortium on Wednesday announced that several of the 11 interested candidates are Greece-based companies, such as J&P Avax, Terna in partnership with Germany's Max Streicher, Aktor in partnership with China Petroleum Pipeline Engineering (CPP), as well as Intrakat in partnership with the Italian companies JV Sicilsaldo και Nuova Ghizzoni.

Other suitors are Cobra, Cymi and Azerbaijan's Socar, Turkey's Fernas, Italy-based Sicim, Bulgaria's DZZD, as well as Saipem in partnership with PC and SPS. The list concludes with a partnership between Spiecapag and Trace and the consortium Prometei-GEO.

The project has a price tag of 145 million euros and was tendered at the end of April 2018. The winning concessionaire will have an 18-month period in which to complete the project.