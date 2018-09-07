Navios Maritime Containers Inc. readies for NASDAQ listing

Navios Maritime Containers Inc. is heading for a listing on NASDAQ under the symbol to "NMCI", with the plan being to float 5,263,158 common shares at a share price of between 18 to 20 USD. The container ship operator, part of the Navios group led by Angeliki Frangou, aims to drain 100 million USD from investors.

The company announced that it will use the capital to partially finance the purchase of a 6,800 TEU containership (built in 2006) from its parent company, Navios Maritime Partners, L.P. Another four container vessels of up to 10,000 TEU (all built after 2011) will be purchased from another company.