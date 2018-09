Ferry boats around Greece remained in port on Tuesday due to another 24-hour strike by the biggest seamen's union in the country, coming a day after another similar industrial action.

The strike will end at 6 a.m. (04.00 GMT) on Wednesday.

The union, PNO, had earlier rejected an offer by coastal shipping operators for a 2-percent hike in pay for ships' crew members.

The union has also left open the possibility of continuing such one-day strikes.