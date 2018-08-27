Mati wildfire death toll reaches 97

The death toll from a catastrophic wildfire that tore through the coastal Mati settlement in eastern Attica late last month has reached 97, after a 76-year-old man hospitalized in a burn unit for more than a month died on Sunday.

Another 25 burn victims remain hospitalized in facilities around the greater Athens area, two of which are still in critical condition at ICUs.

Additionally, the bodies of two victims of the wildfire were identified, one of which was the only remaining official missing person following the blaze.