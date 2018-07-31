Urgent Univ. of Athens study: Speed of blaze, no warning among 15 conclusions from deadly east Attica wildfire

The University of Athens' geology and geo-environment department on Tuesday released an urgent report on last week's deadly wildfire in eastern Attica prefecture, east of the greater Athens area, pointing to what it called 15 main reasons that caused such a major natural disaster.

The report includes available scientific data collected so far and the preliminary conclusions, compiled by researchers affiliated with the university's environmental, disaster, and crisis management strategies post-graduate program.

Conclusions listed in the report include concepts such as " wildland urban interface" and "downslope spread", while citing a haphazard layout of narrow roads, alleys leading to deadends, residences and other town planning features in the ill-fated settlement - itself a characteristic of many such holiday settlements in Greece, which mushroomed outside town planning and zoning limits.

Other reasons cited for the high death toll where the inferior building materials of many structures, the speed with which the wildfire spread from west to east on the back of gale force winds, a coastline characterized by cliffs without sufficient access to the shoreline below, traffic congestion as people tried to flee with their vehicles and the very dense pine forest in which the structures - mostly holiday homes of all types and sizes - were built.

Additionally, the report said most residences were warned of the impeding wildfire only by word of mouth, with no official warnings given.

The entire report 49-page report can be accessed online at https://edcm.edu.gr/images/docs/2018/Newsletter_Attica_Fires_2018_v11.pdf